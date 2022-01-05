GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies say one person was injured during a shooting in the parking lot of a Greenville County nightclub Wednesday morning.
Deputies said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Godiva's on Augusta Road. When deputies arrived to the scene they found a man in serious but stable condition. The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
According to deputies, there is no suspect information at this time.
More news: German Fest kicks off the 2022 Anderson International Festival
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.