GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot while sitting inside a home Monday night.
According to deputies, they responded to an address along Finley Street around 9:30 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was reportedly shot while sitting in the living room. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
At this time, deputies do not have any information regarding suspects, or where the gunshots came from.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
(1) comment
keep thinning them out and less or no police , yeah .
