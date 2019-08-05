HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they are investigating after one man was stabbed multiple times and another man was beaten with a metal pipe.
It happened at a home on Shady Grove Road late Sunday night.
Deputies said they were called to the home just after 11:30 p.m.
They arrived to find a 33-year-old man standing next to a vehicle who had suffered multiple stab wounds to the back.
They also found another man, 34, unconscious and bleeding from the head inside the home.
A woman in the home told deputies the 34-year-old had been struck with a metal pipe.
The 34-year-old was airlifted to the hospital and the 33-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Deputies have not said if charges will be filed.
