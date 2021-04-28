GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating into a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Greenville club.
According to Lt. Flood, the call came in just before 4 a.m. after a gunshot victim showed up in the St. Francis Hospital ER. After starting the investigating, deputies learned the victim was leaving Club Twist on White Horse Road when he was approached by a suspect wearing a ski mask and shot at least one time.
Flood says the suspect fled the scene in what is believed to be a white Sedan.
Deputies say the victim is currently in the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
