GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a reported shooting on Monday night, dispatch confirms.
Deputies are responding to Fleetwood Manor apartments, after a call came in at 6:42 p.m.
One victim has been reportedly shot, and has been transported to the nearby hospital.
An arrest has not been made, and information on the suspect is not available at this time.
MORE NEWS - NASCAR confirms move of All-Star race out of Charlotte to Tennessee, citing coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.