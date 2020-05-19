GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Haughty Court.
Deputies said they found a gunshot victim in front of the residence when they arrived.
Deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
"Investigators are speaking with an individual believed to be involved and are not actively looking for any suspects," said Lt. Ryan Flood in a news release.
