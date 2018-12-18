SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies are investigating after a Spartanburg County woman said she lost $70,000 to a phone scammer.
Deputies said the 58-year-old victim, a widow, came to the sheriff’s office on Monday to report the incident.
The victim told deputies she received a call from a man claiming to be “Jimmy Watson” from the company that installed an anti-virus program on her computer. Jimmy was calling to offer her a refund because the company was closing.
Jimmy sent her a file to open and enter the return amount of $300. However, when she did so, Jimmy began yelling that she had typed $30,000, and this could cost him his job unless she sent him $30,000.
She ended up sending $60,000 and Jimmy then said he needed $10,000 more, all the while assuring her he was working to get her money back.
The victim told deputies Jimmy is continuing to text her. She provided deputies with the bank paperwork and a list of phone numbers Jimmy had used to contact her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.