ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they've identified a suspect involved in a shooting at an area restaurant early Sunday morning.
According to officials, deputies working extra duty at the Highway 28 Bypass Waffle House advised dispatch that shots were being fired at the building around 4 a.m.
While no one was injured, deputies say a canvass for potential suspects led them to identify one subject.
The investigation remains ongoing.
