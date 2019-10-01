PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said they are investigation after possible human remains were found in the Piedmont area Tuesday morning.
Deputies said a surveying crew found what could be human remains in the area of White and River roads.
The call came in shortly before 11 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
