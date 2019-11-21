SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are searching for a woman caught on a Ring doorbell cam accused of stealing boxes containing a child’s Christmas presents.
The boxes were stolen Tuesday afternoon from Kristy Chasse’s front porch in the Twin Creeks neighborhood.
Chasse’s Ring doorbell camera caught the whole thing on video.
In the footage, you can see a car back into the driveway, and the woman running up to grab boxes, and then struggle to get them into the car.
Chasse said the porch pirates made their move just four minutes after the UPS driver delivered the boxes, which contained Christmas presents for Chasse’s son.
She said the boxes contained items totaling $150.
“I am a single mom, so I don’t have extra money to go repurchase these items,” Chasses said. “My 8-year-old son, Landon, and I were both heartbroken that someone would so boldly come on our property and steal our gifts.”
Deputies said they are working to identify the woman in the video, who is expected to face charges for package theft.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
