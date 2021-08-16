CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating a double homicide that happened overnight in Central, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office.
Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said at 12:57 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting along Edwards Lane where two males were found dead just feet from the roadway.
Brooks said detectives are actively investigating and pursuing leads in this case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at 864-898-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
