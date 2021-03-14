GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home.
According to Lt. Flood, dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:15 p.m. saying a female had been shot at a home on Oakdale Drive. Upon arrival, deputies believed that at least one other person was still inside the home and SWAT was requested.
Flood says deputies were able to get inside the home and located a man and woman both dead.
Lt. Flood says the investigation is still in the early stages.
