GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching two people after a chase and crash on Pelham Road near the FOX Carolina studio Wednesday.
According to the SCHP website, the crash occurred around 11:42 a.m. and was listed as a hit and run with no injuries.
Deputies in Spartanburg County said the vehicle that crashed had been them on a chase earlier Wednesday morning.
Lt. Kevin Bobo said narcotics investigators observed a suspicious vehicle, a rented car from Hertz, in the parking lot of the Motel 6 at Highway 221 and I-85 before the chase.
“Inside the car was evidence that suggested that the suspects were participating in while collar offenses, since numerous hotel room keys, a computer, a printer, fake ID’s and social security cards were all visible from outside the car,” Bobo said.
Investigators watched the car until a woman driver and a male passenger got in and drove away.
Deputies attempted to pull the car over on I-85 but the driver refused to stop.
“During the pursuit, something was tossed from the car around Fairforest Road,” Bobo stated. “We have searched that area without success.”
The chase continued until deputies reached the county line where deputies said the pursuit was terminated.
“We then learned the suspects got off 85 on Pelham Rd. and were involved in a wreck,” Bobo stated.
Deputies said they are continuing to identify both the driver and passenger.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.