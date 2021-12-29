WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night.
Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said around 8:30 p.m., deputies went to a home on Little Choestoea Road in regards to reports of a disturbance and someone who suffered a laceration.
Watt said this case has been forwarded to criminal investigations and remains under investigation.
