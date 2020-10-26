(ANDERSON, SC)- Deputies from Anderson County say they are investigating an incident that occurred on Manley Dr. off of S. Murray Avenue in Anderson on Monday night.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, two suspects arrived at a residence to buy an unspecified piece of property.
The seller of the property brought it to the car when deputies say that the suspects tried to steal the seller's property and attempted to drive away.
According to authorities, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
