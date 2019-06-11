Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a shooting at a home along Allgood Bridge Road in Pickens.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene around 8:07 a.m., they discovered a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper torso.
The sheriff's office says the woman was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.
At this time, deputies say they have detained a man believed to be the woman's husband pending the investigation.
The sheriff's office says at this time the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.
We'll update with more as the sheriff's office releases more information.
