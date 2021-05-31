GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment on fire.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded just after 2 a.m. to a fire call at an apartment along Kensington Road in Taylors. Inside the home deputies found an adult female deceased inside.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and pending autopsy.
Stay tuned as we working to learn more.
