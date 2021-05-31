Police lights generic

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment on fire.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded just after 2 a.m. to a fire call at an apartment along Kensington Road in Taylors. Inside the home deputies found an adult female deceased inside.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and pending autopsy.

Stay tuned as we working to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man in serious condition after getting run over by vehicle in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.