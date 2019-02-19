Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday morning, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home after receiving a call for a shooting.
Deputies say the call came in around 1:27 a.m. and occurred at a home on Brentwood Circle.
According to deputies, a female victim was shot and has been taken to the hospital.
Dispatch confirms that EMS and Anderson County Deputies responded to the scene.
We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available.
