WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Williamston, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they responded to the scene on Lester Road at 12:30 a.m. and found a woman that had been shot at least one time. The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries that appear to be non-life threatening.
No further details have been released and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned for further information.
MORE NEWS: Deputies investigating early morning shooting in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.