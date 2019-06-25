GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they are investigating an armed robbery at the Aldi on White Horse Road Monday evening.
Deputies said it happened just before 9 p.m.
A heavyset man, standing about 5’8” tall and wearing a tan or light gray sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off, entered the story and took a loaf of bread to the cash register.
When the cashier opened the register drawer, the man pulled out a gun and took money from the register.
Deputies said the man fled on foot.
No one was hurt.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
