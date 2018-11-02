GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are investigating an armed robbery at the Check into Cash on Wade Hampton Boulevard Friday morning.
Deputies said the robbery occurred around 11 a.m. The suspect reportedly entered the business and implied he had a gun while demanding cash.
The suspect then fled with cash and investigators are working to determine which way he fled and if the suspect used a vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies later released a surveillance photo of the suspect.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Greenville Co. Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
