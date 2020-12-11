GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after the Bi-Lo on East North Street was robbed at gunpoint.
Deputies said it happened Thursday around 7 a.m.
The suspect was a man who was armed with a handgun.
No further description was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.
