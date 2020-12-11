Pottery Rd Waffle House.JPG

Pottery Rd. Waffle House

 Dal Kalsi

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery to the Waffle House on Pottery Road.

It happened Thursday night.

Deputies said the suspect entered the restaurant, produced a weapon, and then took money from the cash register before fleeing.

Deputies have not yet identified the suspect and said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation).

