SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery to the Waffle House on Pottery Road.
It happened Thursday night.
Deputies said the suspect entered the restaurant, produced a weapon, and then took money from the cash register before fleeing.
Deputies have not yet identified the suspect and said the investigation is active and ongoing.
