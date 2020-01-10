PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said they were called to a bank in Piedmont to investigate a robbery Friday morning.
It happened at Commercial Bank along the 8000 block of Augusta Road around 9:20 a.m.
Deputies said a man entered the bank wearing a hat, reading glasses and a jacket with a hood. He then handed a note to the teller, demanding cash.
Deputies said the man was handed cash and he fled.
"Investigators are still working on gathering more information but no injuries or weapons were reported," Lt. Ryan Flood stated in an email.
Flood said anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
