WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they're actively investigating after a body was found near Westminster on Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, 911 received a call around 8:19 a.m. from hunters about a woman's decomposed body that was found in a remote wooded area at the end of Rufus Land Road near Jenkins Bridge Road.
The coroner's office said the physical characteristics of this deceased woman are consistent with a missing Westminster woman who was known to stay at a home on Rufus Land Road.
The coroner's office will release the identity at a later date.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office say this is an ongoing investigation.
