POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a burglary at Powdersville Gun and Pawn.
According to an incident report, it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the store on Anderson Road.
Co-owner Ashlei Jefferies said the suspect used a rock to break through the front window. She said the suspect stole a Century Arms AK rifle.
Deputies said Wednesday the case was still open and being actively investigated.
Powdersville Gun and Pawn posted surveillance videos of the burglar on Facebook and asked anyone who can help identify the person to contact them or the sheriff’s office. Reference case number 2020-00237.
