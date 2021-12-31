SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an argument that turned into a deadly shooting on New Year's Eve.
Deputies said around 2 a.m., they went to El Gordo Bar on Asheville Highway for shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a man shot to death inside the bar.
We're told the shooting was a result of an argument between the victim and an unidentified suspect.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victim at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
