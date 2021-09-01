SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a 62-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday night in Seneca, according the Oconee County Coroner's Office.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that they were dispatched to the area upon reports of a disturbance.
The victim was found lying in the road on Padgett St. with a gunshot wound and later died on scene, deputies confirm.
The victim was identified by the coroner as Richard Dennis Keese, 62, of Pendleton.
This homicide is being investigated by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and Oconee County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at 864-638-4111 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
