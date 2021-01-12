GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that it is conducting a death investigation at Lakeside park along Piedmont Highway.
Deputies say they received a 911 call at around 7:30 on Tuesday that a maintenance employee's body was submerged in a pool at Lakeside Park's water park.
According to GCSO, the victim is an adult male and was announced dead on scene.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office was also on scene and says that it is not ruling out foul play at this time.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
