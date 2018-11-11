GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people are in the hospital Sunday morning after being shot near a Greenville club.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call from Club Luna on White Horse Road came in around 11:51 p.m. Saturday evening.
Greenville County deputies said upon their arrival to the scene, they were notified that two gunshot wound victims had shown up to the hospital
Deputies learned that the two victims were, in fact, connected to the parking lot altercation. The condition of the victims has been described as non-life threatening.
A suspect is not in custody, though deputies say they are working on gathering details and information from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
(1) comment
Is it me or does anything with Club or Lounge in the name seem to be the place to be to get shot or beat up after 10 pm??
