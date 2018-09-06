(Greenville, SC/ FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a van and a house on Riverbreeze Road.
Deputies said they were called to the home around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A witness told our FOX Carolina crew on scene he was standing in his driveway when the shooting began. According to the witness, the shooter then shot out the back window of his van. He said he then dropped to the ground and played dead.
Deputies said the shooter was in a dark-colored SUV. The shooter fired from a window of the SUV as it drove by.
Bullets damaged a house on the 200 block and a vehicle, deputies said.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
