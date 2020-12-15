SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating a burglary from early Tuesday morning at a Valero.
According to the sheriff's office, at 2:51 a.m., deputies responded to the Valero on Chesnee Highway in reference to an alarm activation that was announcing glass break.
Deputies said in security footage an unknown suspect arrived in a dark color SUV, got out of the SUV, and threw a large rock at the business door. The suspect stole 10 packs of Newport cigarettes and three 24packs of beer.
Deputies described the suspect to be a male wearing a red hoodie, khaki pants, dark shoes and hat, and white gloves.
The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation.
Stay tuned for further updates.
