SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting that happened at Club Maze.
According to the sheriff's office, at 1:05 a.m., deputies responded to a call for shots fired at Club Maze on Howard Street. Upon arrival deputies saw people fleeing the building.
Deputies say only one person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
SCSO says this is an active and ongoing investigation
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned for more updates.
