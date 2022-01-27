GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday morning.
We're told deputies responded to the call just after 7 a.m. and found a man with at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Deputies said this shooting was isolated and all parties are accounted for.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time, according to the Sherriff's Office.
