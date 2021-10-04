ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are investigating along Griffin Road in Belton after a shooting, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who'd been shot at least once. The man died from these injuries, according to deputies.
Detectives and forensic investigators are investigating the scene right now. Deputies believe that this was an isolated incident.
