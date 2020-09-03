Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.
According to dispatch, the shooting happened along R Street at Palmetto Street.
Details of the shooting haven't yet been made available, but we know the Anderson County Coroner is on scene.
Right now a victim's name hasn't been released. We'll update as we learn more from the coroner's office and deputies.
