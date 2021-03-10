ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they were investigating Wednesday after a knife assault on Thomason Circle, off Whitehall Road.
The call came in around 1:14 p.m.
Deputies said one victim was injured and the suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS and deputies are attempting to track down the suspect.
Detectives and forensics teams were called to the scene to investigate.
