SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating two armed robbery calls that happened Thursday night.
According to SCSO, the first call came in from the Residence Inn on Fairforest Road, while the second call came from the Valero gas station on Byant Road. In both cases, a suspect entered the businesses to demand money. It's not clear if the calls were related to each other.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
