Sparatburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday morning, Spartanburg County Schools District Three said two student leaders reported another student for potentially making threats against Pacolet Middle School.
According to a school spokesperson, the threats were made while the student was playing a video game.
School officials say the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was immediately notified and began investigating the potential threat. Officials say the student has been removed from the school while the investigation is ongoing.
The district says it's proud of the students who spoke up and reported the threat and says they always encourage students to follow the "see something, say something" principle.
More news: Spartanburg County school issues statement after student dies saving brother Friday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.