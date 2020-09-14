ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said they were investigating Monday evening after a road rage incident in which shots were fired.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said deputies were called to to Whitehall Road near the QT gas station.
Deputies said there were no reports of injuries.
Deputies said they are still investigating.
We will keep you updated when we find out more.
