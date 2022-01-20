GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after one man was injured, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at Eagle Trace Apartments on Lakeside Road shortly before 11 p.m.
Deputies say the victim is receiving treatment at a local hospital.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.