WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning at an address on Westminster Highway.
One victim was taken to the hospital.
Deputies also confirmed a traffic stop on Highway 28 at Highway 11 was related to the shooting investigation.
Deputies said additional details will be released later Monday.
MORE NEWS - U.S. Marshals: Michigan man wanted for 2012 homicide arrested in the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.