ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that it is investigating a shooting incident that took place in Enoree at a Marathon gas station.
The sheriff's office says that the investigation is currently active, but could not share additional information as of this writing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
