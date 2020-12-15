BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person was flown to the hospital following a shooting incident in Belton.
According to the sheriff's office, on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a shooting incident on Bethany Church Road in Belton.
Deputies said one person was flown by Life Flight to Greenville Memorial Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation.
Stay tuned for more information.
