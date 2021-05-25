GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating an overnight shooting into a home that left one injured.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home along Judson Road for a shooting at 12:40 a.m. An occupant inside of a home in this area was struck by what is believed to be a bullet that came from outside of the residence.
Deputies said upon arrival, they located the gunshot victim and transported them to the hospital. The victim is in in stable condition. No suspect information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
