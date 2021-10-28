SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone was shot on Dan River Road.
Deputies said they responded to a shooting call Thursday morning. A victim was shot but their injuries are not life-threatening.
The Sheriff's Office said this is an active investigation.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD locate woman's body inside vacant business
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.