SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said they were called to investigate a shooting at a business on Reidville Road Monday afternoon.
Deputies said the shooting happened at 2811 Reidville Road.
One person was hurt and taken to the hospital.
The accused shooter is also being questioned by investigators.
Deputies said there is no threat to the public and the investigation is in its early stages.
A section of parking lot at the shopping mall at 2811 Reidville was roped off with crime scene tape as deputies investigated.
