Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that took place this morning on Sweetgum Road.
Deputies tell us an adult female was shot at least one time and transported to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies go on to say prior to locating the gunshot victim, deputies responded to a potential robbery around 5:00 a.m. that occurred at 3601 Highway 414.
Investigators with the sheriff's office believe the incidents are linked, but say the investigation is still in it's early stages.
We will update with more information when available.
