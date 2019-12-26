GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a collision that unfolded Thursday evening, and it involved a state trooper.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracker confirms the collision on Poinsett Highway, near Mulligan Street, happened around 7 p.m. Initial details were not immediately available, but our crews on scene confirmed an SCHP patrol car suffered extensive front-end damage.
The website indicated no injuries.
SCHP was not able to comment, directing us to Greenville County Sheriff's Office for details on the investigation. We have reached out and are awaiting details.
