ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a gunshot victim was found Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff's Office said at 9:55 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Charles Reed Road where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.
We're told detectives and forensic personnel have responded and their investigation is underway.
